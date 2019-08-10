Enterprise Finl Svcs (EFSC) Holding Lifted by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Js Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $10.58 Million

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 95,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 400,085 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.42 million, down from 495,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (EFSC) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 26,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The hedge fund held 287,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, up from 261,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 76,949 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC)

More notable recent Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on October 10, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fifth Third (FITB) Closes Merger Deal With MB Financial – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold EFSC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.60 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Fmr Lc stated it has 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Wellington Gru Llp holds 0% or 170,558 shares. Duncker Streett And reported 4,500 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 3,494 shares. Glenmede Na owns 21 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 1,389 shares. Anderson Hoagland And stated it has 21,689 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Incorporated owns 0.24% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 211,387 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Salzhauer Michael invested in 27,150 shares or 0.54% of the stock. 142,290 were accumulated by Mesirow Fincl Invest Management. American Century Companies has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). 32,704 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Plancorp Limited holds 1.45% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) or 94,016 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc by 114,100 shares to 881,897 shares, valued at $15.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 352,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,319 shares, and cut its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 3,412 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 84,132 shares. Cap Mgmt Associates has 6,232 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has invested 0.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boys Arnold And accumulated 57,507 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Horrell Capital Mngmt, Arkansas-based fund reported 46 shares. 63,421 were reported by Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri. 304,285 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Texas. California-based Lourd Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,100 were reported by Schwartz Investment Counsel. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Myriad Asset Ltd has invested 1.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bellecapital Ltd holds 0.69% or 9,713 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 3.14% or 317,332 shares in its portfolio.