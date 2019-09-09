Enterprise Financial Services Upped Stake in Ecolab (ECL) by $485,232; Sun Life Financial Position in Pfizer (PFE) Cut as Market Valuation Declined

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 79.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 36,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 9,452 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 46,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 14.81M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP DRIVE BIOSIMILAR ADOPTION; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1094.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 2,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 3,009 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531,000, up from 252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $6.63 during the last trading session, reaching $200.06. About 807,229 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Partners Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,799 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 0.6% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Colonial Trust Advisors has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks holds 16,270 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Long Island Limited stated it has 1.66% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp has 0.86% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 361,235 shares. Amer Gp has 0.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 106,964 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 1,886 shares. Essex Com Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 346 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.04% or 3,690 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Merchants Corporation has 0.22% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Private Advisor Gru Limited Co reported 17,308 shares stake. Kbc Group Nv invested 0.27% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) owns 4,156 shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 21,141 shares to 337,777 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 79,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & Commerce owns 405,586 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.56% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 27 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares Tru Communication invested in 216,077 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability owns 211,206 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Cubic Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 165,933 shares. Webster Bancshares N A stated it has 79,541 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi stated it has 1.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated reported 82,604 shares. Toth Fin Advisory Corporation reported 2,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 455,134 were accumulated by Haverford. Loeb Prtnrs invested in 1,940 shares. 1.38M were reported by Norinchukin Natl Bank The. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Limited owns 697,754 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Doliver Advisors LP has invested 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.34B for 14.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.