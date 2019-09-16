Enterprise Financial Services Trimmed Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by $484,220; Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Holding Held by Ally Financial Inc

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 93.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 7,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 546 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34,000, down from 8,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 3.07M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 2.25M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91 million for 15.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

