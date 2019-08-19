Enterprise Financial Services Trimmed Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $397,670 as Valuation Were Volatile; Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Position Has Upped by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $37.77. About 172,464 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 224,945 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Holt Cap Advsrs Dba Holt Cap Prtn Lp holds 0.2% or 18,533 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 42,545 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 319,992 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 97,523 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Perkins Coie holds 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) or 645 shares. Ameritas Investment reported 25,390 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 93,046 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited has 2,110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0% or 5,149 shares. Southeastern Asset Mngmt Tn accumulated 4.63M shares or 2.52% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,621 shares to 33,152 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schw Us Small C (SCHA) by 258,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 20,018 shares. Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,220 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pinnacle Associates stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Long Island Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Corp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 87,958 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 9,300 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 7.50M shares. First Manhattan invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Webster Bancorporation N A owns 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartford Invest Management accumulated 0.1% or 19,302 shares. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Shell Asset Mngmt Com has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).