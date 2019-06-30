Enterprise Financial Services Trimmed Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $397,670 as Valuation Rose; Vision Capital Management Has Lifted United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Position

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.76. About 3.71M shares traded or 128.90% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 3.13 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video)

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.59 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,904 shares to 7,598 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Took Wrks (NYSE:ITW) by 3,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,500 were accumulated by Quantres Asset Limited. Capital Invest Counsel reported 22,231 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks accumulated 177,195 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 12,265 shares. Ashford Cap Management holds 0.11% or 3,960 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 133,218 shares. Mercer Advisers holds 0.19% or 1,525 shares. Davis R M Incorporated has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 97,500 were accumulated by Yakira Inc. Farmers Bancorporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Com reported 1,541 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capital Fincl Advisers Lc holds 16,220 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 5 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 26,594 shares. Angelo Gordon And LP owns 4.7% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 275,000 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01M worth of stock.