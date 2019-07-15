Enterprise Financial Services Raised Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding by $445,440; Permit Capital Has Boosted Its Viacom New (VIAB) Stake

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 133.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 5,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,735 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, up from 4,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 1.45M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 993,873 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: WON’T ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT CBS MERGER PROCESS; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom have not been able to come to terms with some aspects of the deal; 21/03/2018 – Freestyle Fridays Are Back! BET Networks Announces Launch of the Ultimate Search for Today’s Hottest MC with the Interactive; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM REAFFIRMING ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWTH IN 2H’18; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: In coming days or weeks, it is likely that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone will move to fire CBS CEO Moonves and/or directors supportive of him as he battles to impose his will on the mgmt. structure of a combined CBS/Viacom, sources say; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP; 04/05/2018 – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger: Reuters, citing; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON & CO DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, JO and SOXL among weekly ETF movers – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 34,707 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Cap Advisers Ltd Company invested in 223,782 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of has invested 0.06% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Bokf Na reported 41,392 shares. First Republic Inv Incorporated stated it has 114,978 shares. Field & Main National Bank & Trust has 0.91% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hartford Inv Mgmt reported 58,745 shares. Meeder Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 9,859 shares. Cornerstone Inv Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). South Texas Money Management Limited holds 436,758 shares. 6,273 are owned by Maryland Mgmt. Victory Mngmt holds 596,613 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Webster Retail Bank N A accumulated 0.01% or 902 shares.