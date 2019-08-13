Enterprise Financial Services Position in Mc Donalds (MCD) Has Lifted as Market Value Rose; Garrison Financial Continues to Hold Holding in Brown (BF.B)

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 8,578 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 80,170 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 71,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 102,910 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 08/03/2018 – @JimCramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CEO PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Reports Strong Year-to-Date Results; Operating Income Up Double-Digits

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (MCD) by 54.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 3,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 10,048 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 6,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Mc Donalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $219.14. About 929,030 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) by 4,672 shares to 35,859 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,860 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

