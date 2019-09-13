Enterprise Financial Services Position in Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) Boosted by $466,785; Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Shareholder Opaleye Management Has Raised Its Holding by $553,872 as Share Value Rose

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 12,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 226,388 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.19 million, up from 213,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 449,686 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 11,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The institutional investor held 574,620 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.90M, up from 563,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Financial Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 6,892 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold EFSC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 0.74% more from 18.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Envestnet Asset accumulated 8,314 shares. Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 413 shares. California-based Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.25% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 88,156 shares. Polar Capital Llp accumulated 94,559 shares. D E Shaw & Co Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Federated Incorporated Pa invested in 7,740 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 35,734 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 17,700 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Credit Suisse Ag reported 23,305 shares.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $460.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Regional B (KRE) by 20,643 shares to 228,979 shares, valued at $12.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schw Us Equity (SCHD) by 15,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,130 shares, and cut its stake in Schw Us Small C (SCHA).

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $328.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 200,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $17.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX).