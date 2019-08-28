Enterprise Financial Services Position in Accenture LTD C (ACN) Upped by $688,800; Greenwich Investment Management Holding in Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Has Upped as Stock Declined

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 60,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 206,201 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 145,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 266,997 shares traded or 29.65% up from the average. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Accenture Ltd C (ACN) by 176.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 3,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,171 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 2,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Accenture Ltd C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $197.16. About 1.56M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.