Enterprise Financial Services Maintains Holding in Ecolab (ECL); As Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Boosted Holding

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1094.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 2,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 3,009 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531,000, up from 252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $203.95. About 251,535 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 4,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 69,526 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, up from 65,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 2.03 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor

