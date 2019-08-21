Enterprise Financial Services Lowered Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $397,670 as Market Value Were Volatile; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Increased Its Position in Mks Instrument Com (MKSI) by $2.37 Million as Stock Declined

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc Com (MKSI) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 25,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The hedge fund held 839,788 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.14 million, up from 814,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $78.01. About 97,927 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp Com by 18,398 shares to 504,543 shares, valued at $53.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msa Safety Inc Com (NYSE:MSA) by 11,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,867 shares, and cut its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc Com (NYSE:EGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management stated it has 594,141 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.05% or 36,800 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Captrust Fin Advisors has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Co Delaware accumulated 935 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Automobile Association stated it has 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Westpac stated it has 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). James Inv Rech Incorporated has 2,928 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.11% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Frontier Cap Mgmt Commerce Limited Liability accumulated 72,079 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Highbridge Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.22% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 71,575 shares. Weber Alan W stated it has 4,393 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moneta Group Investment Advsr Lc owns 11,839 shares. York Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 422,395 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 9,705 shares. Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Highland Cap Ltd Partnership holds 3,400 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 11,066 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 3,130 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Edgestream Ptnrs Lp reported 172,157 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 12,671 shares in its portfolio. 103,307 are owned by Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Estabrook Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 10,215 shares to 19,668 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computers (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Ltd C (NYSE:ACN).

