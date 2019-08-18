Enterprise Financial Services Lowered Its Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $397,670 as Share Value Were Volatile; Qcr Holdings (QCRH) Holder Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.02 Million

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (QCRH) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 61,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.96% . The hedge fund held 681,035 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.10 million, up from 619,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Qcr Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $577.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.64. About 28,822 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 12.55% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,670 shares to 7,709 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Cor (NYSE:XOM) by 7,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

More notable recent QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Plan to Acquire Community State Bank of Ankeny, Iowa And the Successful Closing of $30 Million Common Stock Offering – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2016, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Completes Acquisition of the Bates Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 08/14/2019: NXRT,MKTX,HTLF,QCRH – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2013 – NASDAQ” with publication date: December 17, 2013.

Since April 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13,060 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.95, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold QCRH shares while 22 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.13 million shares or 1.54% more from 8.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise owns 12,526 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 38,809 shares. Stieven Cap Advsrs LP holds 171,176 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 25,381 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 97,170 shares stake. Amer Gru Inc invested in 8,337 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 8,770 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 73,937 shares. 18,250 were reported by Exchange Cap Mngmt. Elizabeth Park Capital Advsr Limited invested in 3.3% or 243,691 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,088 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,089 were accumulated by Ameritas Prtnrs. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 1,501 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fgl Hldgs by 793,833 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 20,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill.