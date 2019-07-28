Enterprise Financial Services Lifted Its Exelon (EXC) Stake by $326,550; Smucker J M Co (SJM) Holder Indexiq Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $392,892 as Stock Value Rose

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 3,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,626 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 7,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 595,015 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa2 Rating Of J.M. Smucker On Ainsworth Announcement; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Would Control at Least 70% of Market for Branded Canola, Vegetable Oils With Wesson Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to The J.M. Smucker Company; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 04/04/2018 – Smucker to Buy Parent of Pet-Food Maker Nutrish; 06/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert from market research firm on J.M. Smucker; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: No Assurance Exploration of Strategic Options Will Result in Transaction or Other Action; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – L CATTERTON AND THE LANG FAMILY TO SELL AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION TO THE J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 579.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 6,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,658 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, up from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 5.35M shares traded or 3.92% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest accumulated 1.96 million shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 41,129 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.41% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 10,825 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Reaves W H Communications accumulated 0.01% or 6,400 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 107,866 shares stake. Rampart Investment Management Company Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.42% stake. Sigma Planning holds 0.06% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 19,806 shares. Horizon Invest Lc has 13,100 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. 15,123 are held by West Chester Capital Advsr. Opus Invest Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,000 shares. Strs Ohio holds 592,337 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 8,542 shares. United Asset Strategies Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 725,632 shares or 0% of the stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Three Mile Island nuclear reactor set to be sold, dismantled – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Capital Mngmt owns 24,450 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 218 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 0% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 198,145 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Millennium Ltd Llc reported 882,906 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bangor Commercial Bank has 0.21% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 9,696 shares. Foster & Motley holds 9,909 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 54,041 shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc holds 0.5% or 378,352 shares. Fayez Sarofim stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Kornitzer Cap Ks reported 3,075 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 101,788 shares. Moreover, Covington Mngmt has 0.11% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 15,714 shares. Professional Advisory Incorporated owns 82,193 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Advisors Asset invested in 1,536 shares.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc by 82,095 shares to 80,202 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 26,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,098 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Taco Bell Is Facing a “Tortillapocalypse” – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On WPP plc (WPP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J. M. Smucker declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.