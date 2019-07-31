Enterprise Financial Services Increases Stake in Omnicom Group (OMC); Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Share Price Declined While Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Decreased by $736,440 Its Holding

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 4853% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 4,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,953 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 339,918 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 72.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 4,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,611 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 5,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $151.88. About 226,297 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts launches new Speed Perks rewards program – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Advance Auto Parts Names Jason McDonell as Chief Marketing Officer – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: AAP shares against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Merrill Lynch Has 5 Stocks to Buy That Could Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Advance Auto Parts Earnings: AAP Stock Revs Up on Q1 Beat – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.68M for 16.95 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.