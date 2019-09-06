Enterprise Financial Services Increased Exxon Mobil Cor (XOM) Holding; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Upped Enbridge (ENB) Position

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased Exxon Mobil Cor (XOM) stake by 31.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired 7,916 shares as Exxon Mobil Cor (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Enterprise Financial Services Corp holds 33,403 shares with $2.70M value, up from 25,487 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Cor now has $297.32B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 9.59M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 3.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp acquired 13,179 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 348,295 shares with $17.31M value, up from 335,116 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $69.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.07. About 3.04 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) stake by 18,562 shares to 4,938 valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,435 shares and now owns 20,495 shares. Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Limited Liability Corp owns 30,123 shares. Saturna Capital holds 6,241 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cadinha And Limited invested in 20,117 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Highland Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. Cap Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 203,212 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 109,349 shares. Moreover, Addison Capital has 0.32% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,158 shares. Burt Wealth owns 0.5% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,772 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt invested in 154,332 shares. Bruce Inc owns 5,184 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs reported 1.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Essex Fin accumulated 110,700 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.88% or 32,851 shares. Grand Jean Capital Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fifth Third Bancshares owns 1.96 million shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 20.96% above currents $70.27 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $88 target. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Friday, March 8. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $76 target. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XOM in report on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

