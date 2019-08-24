Enterprise Financial Services Has Upped Its Duke Energy (DUK) Holding; Bokf Has Boosted Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $309,364

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 97.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 3,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 7,857 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707,000, up from 3,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 2.78M shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds

Bokf increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 1,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 64,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.20 million, up from 62,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14M shares traded or 245.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 24,674 shares to 237,964 shares, valued at $23.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,782 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,199 shares. Palisade Mgmt Lc Nj accumulated 1,667 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4.27M were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Com reported 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Central Fincl Bank & Tru Communications, a Kentucky-based fund reported 15,481 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 43,104 shares. Wisconsin Capital Lc invested in 1.27% or 9,000 shares. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability stated it has 270,686 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na has 11,155 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. World Asset Mgmt holds 0.4% or 49,375 shares in its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,172 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.14% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Shine Inv Advisory Serv has invested 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Invesco Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3.80M shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer’s ‘Playbook’ For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Analyst Bullish Ahead Of Q2 Print, Says Tableau Deal Has ‘Good Revenue Synergy’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System owns 216,802 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Hengehold Management Limited Liability Corp has 3,168 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Barnett & Company Inc accumulated 0.03% or 563 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com invested in 76,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Aull Monroe Inv Mgmt reported 53,444 shares. Schmidt P J Inv reported 24,766 shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Whalerock Point Ptnrs holds 3,493 shares. Glenmede Communications Na reported 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mufg Americas Holdings Corp owns 70,480 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Stanley reported 19,278 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 20,689 shares. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.31% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Korea Investment Corp has 208,960 shares. Blue Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.25% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).