Enterprise Financial Services Has Upped By $653,253 Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding; Beacon Roofing Supply Has 0.78 Sentiment

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 75 funds opened new and increased positions, while 96 sold and decreased their holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 67.43 million shares, down from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Beacon Roofing Supply Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 63 Increased: 55 New Position: 20.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 85.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired 13,899 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Enterprise Financial Services Corp holds 30,091 shares with $1.44M value, up from 16,192 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $70.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 13.28 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 05/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 145km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine Research for Patients with Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. The companyÂ’s residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. holds 6.3% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for 757,098 shares. Spitfire Capital Llc owns 128,490 shares or 4.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc has 3.72% invested in the company for 436,105 shares. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Management Llc has invested 3.43% in the stock. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 150,865 shares.

The stock increased 2.09% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 271,410 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 6.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BECN’s profit will be $86.20 million for 7.38 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.45 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -380.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, May 3. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 19 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 859,292 shares. Legal And General Gp Plc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 8,651 shares. Kamunting Street Capital Mgmt LP invested in 60,000 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 30,801 shares. Wellington Management Llp stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 483,720 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Wisconsin-based Madison Invest has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% or 147,429 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 365,174 shares. 152,737 were reported by Counselors. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 487,300 shares. Finemark Natl Retail Bank holds 0.32% or 113,945 shares in its portfolio. Natixis invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Andra Ap owns 0.27% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 194,300 shares.

