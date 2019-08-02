Enterprise Financial Services Has Trimmed Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $397,670; Workday (WDAY) Share Value Declined While Telemark Asset Management Decreased Position by $11.52 Million

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $197.33. About 1.27 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company reported 54,885 shares. Natixis has invested 0.03% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Utah Retirement Systems holds 27,373 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Limited accumulated 74,644 shares. Seatown Holdg Pte Limited reported 55,500 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 222,146 shares. Toth Advisory has invested 0.07% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 6,516 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Echo Street Cap holds 0.59% or 155,995 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Asset Management One Limited invested in 70,278 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.09% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 50,637 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 3,519 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Workday: Great Company, But I Think I’ll Wait – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple On Today’s Menu, With Starring Roles From China Talks, Fed Meeting – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Workday: Caution Near All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Workday (WDAY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Workday (WDAY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $24.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc holds 0.19% or 1,525 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 538,499 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 13,351 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs, a Korea-based fund reported 4,436 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 66,941 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,856 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Boussard Gavaudan Investment Llp holds 3.34% or 545,959 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.08% or 9,300 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.56% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc reported 363 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vestor Limited Co holds 0.01% or 224 shares. Financial Bank accumulated 0.01% or 5,258 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 33,446 shares.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “With IBM-Red Hat deal done, these are the things to look for in the coming weeks – Triangle Business Journal” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Real Millionaires of Red Hat: Who made what after sale to IBM – Triad Business Journal” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots by 5,268 shares to 7,962 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Cor (NYSE:XOM) by 7,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).