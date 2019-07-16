Enterprise Financial Services Has Lowered Red Hat (RHT) Holding By $397,670; AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) Had 5 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Ladenburg on Friday, March 8. H.C. Wainwright maintained AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) rating on Monday, March 11. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $9 target. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. FBR Capital maintained AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) rating on Friday, March 8. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $7.5 target. See AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: B. Riley Fbr

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 68.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock rose 2.94%. The Enterprise Financial Services Corp holds 1,024 shares with $187,000 value, down from 3,209 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43B valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) stake by 4,853 shares to 4,953 valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communi (NYSE:VZ) stake by 34,411 shares and now owns 59,753 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 185,294 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Management Limited Com invested in 1.38% or 325,191 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 4,132 shares. 11,839 were accumulated by Moneta Group Investment Advsr Llc. Benjamin F Edwards reported 584 shares stake. The Rhode Island-based Washington has invested 1.22% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Daiwa Group Inc holds 0.01% or 6,897 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset, a Netherlands-based fund reported 11,066 shares. Atria Invests Llc has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt holds 0.09% or 53,100 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 182,289 shares. Moreover, Service Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 57,985 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 310,589 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 546,316 shares.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.42 million shares or 8.46% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 35,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Ltd holds 0.01% or 83,680 shares in its portfolio. Group Inc One Trading L P invested in 8,717 shares. Laurion Mngmt L P reported 833,400 shares stake. 79,800 were reported by Oz Limited Partnership. 80,630 are owned by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Verition Fund Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Co reported 10,000 shares stake. 51,852 are held by State Street. 57,550 are owned by Cornerstone Capital. Moore Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 250,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability stated it has 21,575 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt owns 871,409 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 174,175 shares. 346,150 were reported by Bridgeway Cap.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company has market cap of $224.12 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

The stock increased 2.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 868,196 shares traded. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has risen 23.60% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRX News: 24/05/2018 – AcelRx Announces FDA Acceptance Of NDA For DSUVIA; 09/05/2018 – ACELRX RESUBMITS NDA FOR DSUVIA™; 16/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Completes Human Factors Study for DSUVIA; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Had ‘Constructive Meeting’ With FDA Regarding DSUVIA at End of Jan 2018; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Expects Qtrly Net Cash Usage in 2018 to Remain in $10M to $11M Range; 18/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication Concluding that Sublingual Sufentanil Tablets Provide the Opportunity to Non-Invas; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 20c; 09/05/2018 – ACELRX SEES SIX-MONTH REVIEW BY FDA; 18/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication Concluding that Sublingual Sufentanil Tablets Provide the Opportunity to Non-lnvasively and Rapidly Treat Moderate-To-Severe Acute Pain in a Monitored Setting; 23/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THREE ARCH FUNDS IN DISSOLUTION PROCESS AND ARE EACH FINALIZING LIQUIDATION OF THEIR ENTIRE RESPECTIVE PORTFOLIOS