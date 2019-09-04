Enterprise Financial Services Has Lifted Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) as Share Value Rose; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Farmers Trust Co Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Rose

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 50.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 3,273 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 6,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.89. About 84,189 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1087.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 2,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 3,255 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, up from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $108.5. About 21,004 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 37,197 shares. Cincinnati Fincl has 419,270 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 106,095 shares stake. Tdam Usa stated it has 8,449 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hl Limited Liability reported 2,961 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 218,704 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co reported 1,495 shares. Blair William And Company Il stated it has 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation holds 894 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ghp Investment Advisors Incorporated has 0.45% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Norinchukin Comml Bank The stated it has 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Capital Guardian Trust accumulated 20,652 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 92,386 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Company invested in 100 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited holds 3,259 shares.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 12,234 shares to 87,237 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 4,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Patten Group has 0.15% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Llc reported 1.27% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Raymond James stated it has 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd owns 3,586 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru Com has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Daiwa Secs Gp holds 0.02% or 21,460 shares. Moreover, Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,844 shares. Advsrs Ok reported 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 273,100 were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability. Fisher Asset Management reported 4,281 shares stake. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership owns 19,159 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Covington Mgmt owns 6,401 shares. Moreover, Intrust Financial Bank Na has 0.45% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.54 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.