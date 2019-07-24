Enterprise Financial Services Has Lifted Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $653,253; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Smead Capital Management Cut Position by $720,982 as Shares Rose

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 9,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,209 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 320,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $90.49. About 3.72 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS FOUNDER SAYS MILAN ROASTERY WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 85.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 13,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,091 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 16,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 9.34M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol North and East Burial Grounds Commission Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:00 PM; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Lupus Research Alliance and Lupus Therapeutics Collaborate with Bristol-Myers Squibb on a New Lupus Trial; 25/04/2018 – All-Star Lineup of Sporting Legends to Compete at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $75.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million worth of stock. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17 million for 30.99 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.