Enterprise Financial Services Has Increased Us Bancorp New (USB) Position by $1.30 Million; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Doliver Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Us Bancorp New (USB) by 103.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 25,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 49,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, up from 24,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Us Bancorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 3.35M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 755 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 3,518 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, up from 2,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $527.96. About 500,977 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 244,648 shares. Chilton Ltd has 1,845 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rothschild Il reported 1,125 shares. Ftb stated it has 28 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp Incorporated holds 1,202 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 3,541 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Inc holds 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 8,507 shares. 10,371 are owned by Marketfield Asset Management Lc. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp reported 4,854 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Investors Ltd has invested 0.18% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 66,668 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sigma Investment Counselors stated it has 4,445 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & Com owns 207,114 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0.23% or 26,288 shares.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CAT, AN, ISRG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical Becomes Oversold (ISRG) – Nasdaq” published on October 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DexCom (DXCM) Scales 52-Week High: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 Earnings, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20,526 shares to 47,545 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $460.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Sch (Call) (NYSE:SCHW) by 3,614 shares to 7 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Floa (USFR) by 12,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 656,217 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Co (Call) (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Bank signs data aggregator agreements – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Strum Towne has invested 0.15% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 39,271 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 27,800 shares. 358,324 are held by Creative Planning. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.08% or 87,857 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.74% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Beacon Financial Grp holds 0.05% or 5,661 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns stated it has 0.21% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). The Ohio-based Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 1.04% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Viking Fund Lc accumulated 19,000 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Moreover, Country Club Trust Na has 0.14% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Baker Ellis Asset Lc stated it has 60,293 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd invested 0.1% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Northeast Investment Mgmt reported 189,776 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 3.69 million shares.