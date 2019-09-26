Enterprise Financial Services Has Increased Us Bancorp New (USB) Position; As Deere & Co (DE) Share Value Rose, Corecommodity Management Decreased Stake

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 2,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 16,247 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 million, down from 18,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $165.19. About 2.63 million shares traded or 31.56% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Us Bancorp New (USB) by 103.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 25,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 49,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, up from 24,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Us Bancorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 3.61 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $460.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schw Us Small C (SCHA) by 8,343 shares to 250,205 shares, valued at $17.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novagold Res Inc (Call) by 49,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Liability Com holds 21,100 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 0.11% or 1.05 million shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has invested 0.58% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 592,342 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 15,666 shares. Evermay Wealth holds 0.13% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 9,069 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Advsr Asset owns 128,595 shares. America First Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.59% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 37,320 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs owns 7,170 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale has 10,776 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 50,227 are owned by Boston Common Asset Mgmt Lc. Sky Limited Com has 0.21% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). City Trust Fl holds 1.1% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 50,991 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 140,136 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Notis holds 0.12% or 1,525 shares in its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 1.09 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.06% stake. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Next Group Incorporated accumulated 2,003 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sun Life Incorporated invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 2,372 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 1.12 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru Company has 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 67,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cordasco Networks reported 2,350 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 10,534 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Welch Gru Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 43,691 were accumulated by Cap Inc Ca. 7,473 are held by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 19.12 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $180.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 41,218 shares to 184,389 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 6,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).