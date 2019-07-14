Enterprise Financial Services Has Increased Its Position in Yum Brands (YUM) by $302,049 as Shares Rose; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Hamlin Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $1.37 Million

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 3,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,186 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 26,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $111.05. About 1.46 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 25,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 996,508 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.51 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Llc stated it has 241,273 shares. 1.60 million are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 45,444 are owned by Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. First Personal Fincl Serv reported 66,921 shares. Graybill Bartz Associate Ltd owns 97,806 shares. Everett Harris And Ca owns 36,484 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 262,558 were reported by Wharton Business Grp Inc Lc. Stone Run Ltd Liability Com holds 5,160 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Davenport And Com Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 145,715 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 1.34 million shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Keating Invest Counselors owns 2.7% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 111,312 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Lc owns 5,677 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd has 1.39% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lifeplan Financial Gp reported 0.07% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 14.18 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd accumulated 7,288 shares. 5,414 are held by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa. British Columbia Investment Corporation, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 73,751 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na has 0.18% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.01% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0.03% or 224,334 shares in its portfolio. Park Natl Corporation Oh has 0.02% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 4,260 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A reported 1,750 shares. Halsey Associates Inc Ct owns 2,800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Horan Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 4,025 shares. World Asset Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 22,098 shares. Counselors invested in 0.05% or 11,550 shares. Marshfield Associates holds 2.77% or 453,457 shares. Moreover, Haverford has 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,862 shares.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. $259,808 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares were sold by Lowings Anthony. The insider Domier Tanya L bought 2,652 shares worth $249,888. Creed Greg also sold $1.32M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares.

