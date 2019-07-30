Enterprise Financial Services Has Decreased Its Stake in Red Hat (RHT) as Stock Price Rose; Blair William & Company Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Increased as Stock Value Rose

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 4,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,479 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24 million, up from 103,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.53. About 1.45M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 14,992 shares to 19,546 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch She by 6,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gambl (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Management Company reported 19,302 shares. Yakira Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 5.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 1.15M were accumulated by Tig Advisors Limited Company. Huntington Bancshares has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 33,759 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fiera invested in 11,089 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Everence Cap Mngmt invested in 3,789 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 45,367 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 0.33% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 2,150 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 22,895 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division owns 45,106 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 22,000 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. $154,143 worth of stock was sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 135,758 shares. Tiemann Invest Lc has 1,625 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 2,643 shares. Pitcairn Communications has 7,329 shares. Saybrook Nc owns 66,447 shares or 4.58% of their US portfolio. Park Natl Oh reported 6,215 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 1.82% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Strategic Fin holds 20,321 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company holds 2.81% or 78,611 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Howard Cap Management stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Williams Jones And Lc has 106,579 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Cidel Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 2,041 shares. Cape Ann Retail Bank holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,129 shares. 7,827 were reported by St Germain D J Co Inc.

