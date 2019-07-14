Enterprise Financial Services Has Decreased Holding in Red Hat (RHT) by $397,670 as Share Price Rose; As Mixt (MIXT) Market Valuation Declined, Ack Asset Management Lifted Holding by $1.15 Billion

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mixt (MIXT) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 70,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 700,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41B, up from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mixt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 67,708 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 17.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT OF R74 MLN , UP 80% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M; 09/05/2018 MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPls all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Ebit $41.1M-$42.7; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R1,435 MLN UP 19% YEAR OVER YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aaxn by 5,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $3.83 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trns (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,400 shares, and cut its stake in Agys (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.22% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 94 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw Incorporated has 0.32% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 3,856 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Com Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Glenmede Co Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 710 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc reported 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca), California-based fund reported 668 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma accumulated 0.01% or 77,393 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.01% or 10,549 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 134,185 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 4,781 shares. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.12% or 590,115 shares.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 6,531 shares to 7,658 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC) by 4,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).