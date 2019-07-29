Enterprise Financial Services Has Cut Position in Red Hat (RHT) as Stock Price Rose; Sigma Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $379,095 as Stock Value Declined

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $340.29. About 3.74 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing Bd Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to Be Nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to Aid Transition; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Adj EPS $3.64; 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.30 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 8,041 shares to 558,877 shares, valued at $159.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 99,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. $10.50M worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 16,749 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 1.80M shares. Wms Prns Ltd has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,256 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 0.75% or 80,843 shares. Markel Corp holds 0.6% or 94,400 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has 271,398 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Leavell Inv Management Inc reported 2,124 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 13,865 shares. Btim Corp has 4,225 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il stated it has 2.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0.27% or 654,998 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 100 shares. Foster Motley Inc reported 1,674 shares stake. Arcadia Inv Corp Mi reported 100 shares.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Bios (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6,000 shares to 6,064 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chas (NYSE:JPM) by 27,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).