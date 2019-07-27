Enterprise Financial Services Has Cut Holding in Red Hat (RHT) as Market Value Rose; Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Stock Price Rose While Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Boosted Stake by $1.28 Million

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 245,921 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush holds 0.3% or 5,000 shares. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 41,380 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp holds 26,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp stated it has 172,157 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 2,695 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 9,705 are held by Johnson Inv Counsel. 3.35 million were accumulated by Northern Trust. Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Vigilant Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 100 shares. Highbridge Management Lc owns 45,000 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2,807 shares. Oakworth Capital owns 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rampart Inv Mgmt Co Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johns (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,250 shares to 27,267 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares National Muni (MUB) by 4,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

