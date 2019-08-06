Enterprise Financial Services Has Boosted Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $1.17 Million as Share Value Rose; Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Shareholder Blackstone Group LP Decreased Holding by $46.00 Million

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72M, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $912.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 415,866 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG); 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 9,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 86,529 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, up from 76,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $126.79. About 2.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 2.24 million shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Moreover, Paragon Capital Ltd Llc has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 112 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Alyeska Invest Gru LP holds 555,637 shares. Broadfin Cap Lc stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). 37,245 were accumulated by Columbus Circle. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 389,993 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 21,305 shares. Caxton LP invested in 10,622 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Lp invested in 37,347 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 396,743 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi accumulated 35,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin, California-based fund reported 25,400 shares.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 325,000 shares to 525,700 shares, valued at $16.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $43.24 million activity.

