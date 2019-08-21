Enterprise Financial Services Has Boosted By $2.03 Million Its Verizon Communi (VZ) Stake; Central Securities (CET) Sentiment Is 1.19

Central Securities Corp (CET) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 19 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 16 sold and decreased stakes in Central Securities Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 2.90 million shares, up from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Central Securities Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 7 New Position: 12.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased Verizon Communi (VZ) stake by 135.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired 34,411 shares as Verizon Communi (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Enterprise Financial Services Corp holds 59,753 shares with $3.53 million value, up from 25,342 last quarter. Verizon Communi now has $232.72B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 8.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9

The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.45. About shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (CET) has risen 13.53% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The company has market cap of $775.95 million. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It has a 6.66 P/E ratio.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 4.42% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. for 421,014 shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 344,881 shares or 4.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 3.81% invested in the company for 262,309 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.56% in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,118 shares.

More notable recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders – Business Wire” on May 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Reinvestment Price of Shares for Distribution Payable December 20, 2018 – Business Wire” published on December 04, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Year-End Distribution – Business Wire” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Appointment of President – Business Wire” published on March 21, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wilmot H. Kidd IV Elected to the Board of Directors of Central Securities Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: July 26, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth stated it has 9,392 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,484 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Westchester Cap Management reported 175 shares. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Alphaone Inv Limited Liability Company holds 3,840 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Swedbank holds 0.75% or 2.66M shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Dc has 132,766 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc invested in 132,350 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Svcs has invested 0.83% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 518,361 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Westwood Gp accumulated 22,343 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 54,997 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 17,566 shares. Valmark Advisers invested in 12,180 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 9.74% above currents $56.27 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, February 22. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 8. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.