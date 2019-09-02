Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to pay $0.16 on Sep 27, 2019; ROHM CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (ROHCF) Shorts Decreased By 63.91%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:EFSC) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s current price of $39.42 translates into 0.41% yield. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 66,226 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding firm for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The firm offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.60 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 170,558 were reported by Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp. Smith Moore Communications has invested 0.11% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). State Street holds 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) or 645,125 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com reported 350,002 shares. Duncker Streett & Co has invested 0.04% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Voya Investment Management Limited Co stated it has 10,011 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 77,098 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 164,266 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 413 shares. D E Shaw & Inc stated it has 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Maltese Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 110,037 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0% or 13,921 shares.

