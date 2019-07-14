Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Shareholder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Boosted Its Stake by $583,480 as Stock Value Declined; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Position In Dollar Tree (DLTR) Was Has Boosted

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $112.43. About 1.07M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 14,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 350,002 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.27M, up from 335,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 67,552 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 21.69% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brady Corp Cl A (NYSE:BRC) by 167,510 shares to 331,341 shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc by 15,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,232 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold EFSC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.60 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 3,877 shares. 61,107 are held by Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 4,900 shares. Moreover, Moneta Grp Inc Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.33% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). 11,021 were accumulated by Smith Moore Company. Eaton Vance Management owns 126,264 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 64,264 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal General Public Limited Com reported 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 85,423 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Port Mngmt Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 32,704 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 76,190 shares. Principal Financial Group stated it has 13,921 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 21 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 85,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Properties Inc by 466,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.98M shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (Put) (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs accumulated 54,488 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Goelzer Investment Management Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 22,875 shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.22% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 6,208 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 26,451 shares. Jackson Square Prtn Ltd Company stated it has 6.60 million shares. 391,067 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. California-based Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cap Guardian Trust holds 3,761 shares. Alps Advisors reported 3,933 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company invested in 132 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.08% or 2.62 million shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru owns 302 shares.

