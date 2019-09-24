Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) EPS Estimated At $1.00; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Upped By $550,000 Its Intersect Ent (XENT) Holding

Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report $1.00 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 16.28% from last quarter’s $0.86 EPS. EFSC’s profit would be $26.89 million giving it 10.38 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $0.98 EPS previously, Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s analysts see 2.04% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 1,051 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) stake by 38.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp acquired 25,000 shares as Intersect Ent Inc (XENT)'s stock declined 38.94%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 90,000 shares with $2.05M value, up from 65,000 last quarter. Intersect Ent Inc now has $564.94M valuation. It closed at $17.95 lastly. It is down 37.54% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Intersect ENT has $3500 highest and $1700 lowest target. $26.33’s average target is 46.69% above currents $17.95 stock price. Intersect ENT had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg downgraded Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) rating on Friday, June 21. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $27 target. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral”.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Avedro Inc stake by 52,500 shares to 50,000 valued at $982,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 23,384 shares and now owns 35,078 shares. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp was reduced too.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding firm for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The firm offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 0.74% more from 18.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 9,613 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 143,498 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 95,673 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt owns 17,700 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Lsv Asset reported 32,100 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 259 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 61,045 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc reported 268,140 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Envestnet Asset Incorporated accumulated 0% or 8,314 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Alphaone Inv Services Lc holds 0.61% or 18,917 shares in its portfolio.