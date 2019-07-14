Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) EPS Estimated At $0.93; Shorts at AYALA UNSPONSORED ADR PHILIPPINES (AYALY) Lowered By 99.12%

Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report $0.93 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 8.14% from last quarter’s $0.86 EPS. EFSC’s profit would be $24.99M giving it 10.93 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $0.91 EPS previously, Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s analysts see 2.20% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 67,552 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 21.69% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

AYALA CORP UNSPONSORED ADR PHILIPPINES (OTCMKTS:AYALY) had a decrease of 99.12% in short interest. AYALY’s SI was 100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 99.12% from 11,400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1 days are for AYALA CORP UNSPONSORED ADR PHILIPPINES (OTCMKTS:AYALY)’s short sellers to cover AYALY’s short positions. It closed at $17.67 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Ayala Corporation primarily engages in the real estate and hotel business in the Philippines and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.23 billion. The company's Real Estate and Hotels segment plans, develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotel, cinema, and theater; and provides construction and property management services. It has a 20.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s Financial Services and Insurance segment provides corporate, consumer, mortgage, and agri-business loans; deposit taking and cash management, leasing, asset management, online stock trading, foreign exchange and capital markets investments dealing, corporate finance and consulting, investment banking, Internet banking, foreign exchange, and safety deposit services; and life, non-life, pre-need, and reinsurance services.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding firm for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.