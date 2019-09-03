Enterprise Financial Services Decreased Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $397,670; Treehouse Foods (THS) Market Value Declined While Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Boosted Position

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 7,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 89,011 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 billion, up from 81,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 520,689 shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 312,378 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Qs Investors Lc accumulated 4,040 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.33% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 202,896 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru Incorporated invested in 6,897 shares. Regions Financial accumulated 513 shares. Old Dominion Management has 0.39% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 341,950 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 28,349 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 99,151 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.2% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,196 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.12% or 79,288 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 10,334 shares. Kellner Capital Limited Liability owns 59,400 shares or 7.39% of their US portfolio.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,899 shares to 30,091 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 3,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,775 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 97,370 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 8,600 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 21,265 shares. Whittier Tru Co holds 0% or 12 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Td Asset Management Inc stated it has 207,218 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 139,115 are owned by Ancora Advsr Ltd Com. Axa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 41,100 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 280 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 73,991 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,443 shares. Sei holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 112,490 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM) by 364,860 shares to 14.81 million shares, valued at $1498.81 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 47 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,978 shares, and cut its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp.

