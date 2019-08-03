Enterprise Financial Services Cut Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $397,670 as Share Value Were Volatile; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Valuation Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Has Raised by $27.18 Million Its Holding

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44 million shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Piedmont Inv Advsr stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Balyasny Asset Mngmt holds 295,449 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Water Island Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 605,253 shares for 6.64% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 135,693 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp holds 191,936 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.3% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 28 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 100 shares. 22,895 were reported by Bb&T. Parkside Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 150 shares. Twin Secs owns 255,167 shares or 24.75% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Liability Com invested in 4,164 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18,140 shares to 19,022 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 14,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotec (XBI).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 84,112 shares to 27,772 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (REET) by 51,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,441 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

