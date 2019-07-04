Enterprise Financial Services Cut Its Red Hat (RHT) Holding as Market Value Rose; As Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Rothschild Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $712,785

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $187.7. About 2.26 million shares traded or 39.27% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 11,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 502,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, down from 514,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $58.47. About 121,029 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $27.30 million for 29.24 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.14% EPS growth.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 48,426 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $27.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 22,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Ltd C (NYSE:ACN) by 3,936 shares to 6,171 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).