Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). The two are both Regional – Southwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services Corp 42 4.25 N/A 3.33 12.51 Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 59 2.80 N/A 6.12 10.28

Table 1 demonstrates Enterprise Financial Services Corp and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Enterprise Financial Services Corp. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Enterprise Financial Services Corp and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services Corp 0.00% 13.9% 1.5% Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.13 beta indicates that Enterprise Financial Services Corp is 13.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. on the other hand, has 1.78 beta which makes it 78.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Enterprise Financial Services Corp and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65.63 consensus price target and a 25.92% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.7% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 97.8% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Financial Services Corp -2.53% 0.46% -2.04% -7.25% -25.9% 10.76% Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 1.21% 2.83% -1.96% 5.04% -31.34% 23.17%

For the past year Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. beats Enterprise Financial Services Corp.