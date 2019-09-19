Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Southwest Banks businesses, Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services Corp 41 4.57 N/A 3.33 12.51 Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 69 6.63 N/A 4.73 14.66

Table 1 demonstrates Enterprise Financial Services Corp and Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Financial Services Corp. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services Corp 0.00% 13.9% 1.5% Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s 1.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.35 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Enterprise Financial Services Corp and Prosperity Bancshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. is $80, which is potential 12.39% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.7% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares and 86% of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Financial Services Corp -2.53% 0.46% -2.04% -7.25% -25.9% 10.76% Prosperity Bancshares Inc. -1.17% 2.77% -4.46% -3.19% -0.86% 11.38%

For the past year Enterprise Financial Services Corp has weaker performance than Prosperity Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Enterprise Financial Services Corp.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. It also provides one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, agricultural real estate loans, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 245 full service banking locations, including 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area consisting of Corpus Christi and Victoria; 36 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area comprising Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.