Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) is a company in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.50% of all Regional – Southwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.73% of all Regional – Southwest Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Enterprise Financial Services Corp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services Corp 0.00% 13.90% 1.50% Industry Average 30.58% 10.59% 1.20%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Enterprise Financial Services Corp and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services Corp N/A 42 12.51 Industry Average 119.78M 391.68M 14.30

Enterprise Financial Services Corp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Corp and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.42

As a group, Regional – Southwest Banks companies have a potential upside of 40.76%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enterprise Financial Services Corp and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Financial Services Corp -2.53% 0.46% -2.04% -7.25% -25.9% 10.76% Industry Average 2.89% 4.06% 5.17% 6.79% 6.97% 14.33%

For the past year Enterprise Financial Services Corp was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s rivals have beta of 0.97 which is 2.92% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Enterprise Financial Services Corp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s peers beat Enterprise Financial Services Corp on 6 of the 5 factors.