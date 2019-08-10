Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) and Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) and Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). The two are both Regional – Southwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services Corp 42 4.37 N/A 3.33 12.51 Great Southern Bancorp Inc. 56 4.10 N/A 5.29 11.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Great Southern Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Financial Services Corp. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Great Southern Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services Corp 0.00% 13.9% 1.5% Great Southern Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.13 shows that Enterprise Financial Services Corp is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Great Southern Bancorp Inc.’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.05 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.7% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares and 45.7% of Great Southern Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Great Southern Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Financial Services Corp -2.53% 0.46% -2.04% -7.25% -25.9% 10.76% Great Southern Bancorp Inc. 1.04% -0.86% 3.74% 15.05% 3.08% 32.12%

For the past year Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Great Southern Bancorp Inc.