Enterprise Financial Services Boosted Johnson & Johns (JNJ) Position By $1.98 Million; Palestra Capital Management Has Cut Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased Johnson & Johns (JNJ) stake by 109.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired 14,250 shares as Johnson & Johns (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Enterprise Financial Services Corp holds 27,267 shares with $3.81 million value, up from 13,017 last quarter. Johnson & Johns now has $372.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.22. About 826,390 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 32.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 1.10M shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.05%. The Palestra Capital Management Llc holds 2.32M shares with $160.30 million value, down from 3.42 million last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $64.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $76.05. About 281,835 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile Deal Could Be Announced by Monday; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players; 08/05/2018 – U.S. FCC chairman meets Sprint, T-Mobile CEOs on merger; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser; 29/04/2018 – Full story: T-Mobile announces merger with Sprint in $26B deal; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 04/05/2018 – If Judge Richard Leon allows AT&T’s deal for Time Warner, regulators may not want to risk blocking T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint reportedly aim to seal merger deal next week; 30/04/2018 – Pitch Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger: Keep Up With China in 5G; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile’s $27 Billion Tie-Up Has a Lot to Prove

Among 2 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. T-Mobile US had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by HSBC.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.22M for 19.40 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Analyst: T-Mobile-Sprint Tie-Up Could Progress Next Week – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Google joins Dish in talks over fourth wireless carrier – report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Limited Company holds 3,590 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 132,284 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 519,457 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 58,020 shares stake. Weik Cap Mngmt reported 10,285 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 518,217 shares. Loews reported 4,200 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Llc reported 1.11M shares stake. Cna reported 0.62% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 25,830 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corp, a California-based fund reported 509,541 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moore Cap Lp invested 0.32% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 1,204 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $152 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Thursday, May 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $15600 target. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, January 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 25. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Management has invested 3.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ht Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt accumulated 340,604 shares. Cabot holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,450 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Lc holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 96,735 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Llc has 1.78% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Captrust Financial holds 0.99% or 173,962 shares. Delaware-based Lau Associates Ltd Llc has invested 4.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 27,557 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Grp Inc Inc Nv has invested 1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 26,730 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Affinity Invest Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,557 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Burke And Herbert Retail Bank And Trust holds 5.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 43,603 shares. Fincl Advisory Gru accumulated 6,023 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 106,190 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of stock.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” with publication date: July 05, 2019.