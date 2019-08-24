Enterprise Financial Services Boosted Its J P Morgan Chas (JPM) Holding by $2.75 Million; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Scotia Capital Lifted Holding by $2.23 Million as Share Value Rose

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 46,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 439,280 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.22 million, up from 392,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57 million shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: EXCLUSIVE: Wells Fargo’s investment advisers were given sales incentives similar to the ones that led to the; 20/04/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAID IT HAD SERVED AS LJM’S CLEARING FUTURES COMMISSION MERCHANT AND AGENT PRIOR TO LJM’S LOSSES IN EARLY FEBRUARY; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Emma: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 04/05/2018 – JUST IN: Wells Fargo reaches agreement in principle to resolve securities fraud class action suit, will pay $480M as part of the settlement; 07/05/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ED BLAKEY WILL RETIRE AS HEAD OF COMMERCIAL CAPITAL BUSINESS, PART OF COMPANY’S WHOLESALE BANKING GROUP; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 bln to settle customer abuses; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in J P Morgan Chas (JPM) by 161.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 27,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 44,014 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, up from 16,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in J P Morgan Chas for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC – FORM 8.5 (EPT/Rl)- KLEPIERRE SA; 25/05/2018 – publity guides its asset management mandate with the successful sale of an office portfolio to J.P. Morgan Asset Management and LGT Capital Partners; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning; 02/04/2018 – Blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave JPMorgan; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP. SAYS JP MORGAN CUTS STAKE IN CO. TO 9.47% FROM 11.4%; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Pro Skateboarder Tony Hawk Collaborates with Chase for Small Business Productivity Guide; 16/03/2018 – The election outcome could see a reformist cabinet more inclined towards fiscal spending, says J.P. Morgan, but deeper reforms to corruption and inefficiency aren’t likely

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Warren Buffett Doubled Down on BofA Even More Over Wells Fargo – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 118,138 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $85.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 8,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,050 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings.