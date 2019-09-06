Enterprise Financial Services Boosted Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY); Geode Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Telus (TU) Holding by $10.12 Million

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 85.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 13,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 30,091 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 16,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 5.21M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 04/04/2018 – BlackBook: BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 15/04/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 47KM SW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 55.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 281,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 227,396 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, down from 508,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 365,254 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Bank holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 16,754 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Partners owns 4,264 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Burns J W And Com holds 0.79% or 68,260 shares. Everence Mgmt accumulated 40,398 shares. Saratoga Rech & Investment Management holds 5,710 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 355,425 were reported by Westpac Banking. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 1.94% or 21,261 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Commerce accumulated 0.62% or 101,890 shares. Wheatland Advsr holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 28,400 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp owns 4.42 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Tru Department Mb Comml Bank N A stated it has 680 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tortoise Mgmt Limited invested in 1,608 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 1.11M shares. 6,075 are held by Spc Inc.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of stock was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TU’s profit will be $330.55M for 16.86 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.