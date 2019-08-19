Enterprise Financial Services Boosted Exelon (EXC) Stake; Centerbridge Partners LP Has Upped Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stake

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 579.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired 6,531 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Enterprise Financial Services Corp holds 7,658 shares with $384,000 value, up from 1,127 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $43.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 5.43 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR POWER TO 25% FROM 0%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR TO 87% FROM 100%:NRC; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) stake by 21.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Centerbridge Partners Lp acquired 425,000 shares as Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX)’s stock rose 30.04%. The Centerbridge Partners Lp holds 2.37M shares with $136.50 million value, up from 1.94M last quarter. Tempur Sealy Intl Inc now has $4.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 1.29 million shares traded or 62.38% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Exelon has $5600 highest and $47 lowest target. $50.90’s average target is 12.79% above currents $45.13 stock price. Exelon had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, February 25. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Mizuho maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Thursday, May 16 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EXC in report on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Management reported 5.60 million shares stake. Agf Invests Inc owns 4,149 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 82,354 were accumulated by Matarin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Amp Limited holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 865,352 shares. Security National Tru invested 0.24% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.43% or 33,505 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 375,124 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 119,591 were reported by Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd. Regions Corporation invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Victory Mngmt Inc invested 0.11% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). State Street Corporation invested in 60.11M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Moreover, Td Asset Management Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Fiduciary Tru Communications has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Marietta Inv Prtn Ltd accumulated 8,500 shares.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exelon – Riskier Than Your Average Utility – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Exelon Corp (EXC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Tempur Sealy and Fullpower Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Smarter Sleep Experiences Through AI-Powered Technology – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc Raises Tempur Sealy’s Target Price On Strong Q2, Positive Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy Reconnects With Mattress Firm, Expands Big Lots Agreement – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Int`l (NYSE:TPX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tempur Sealy Int`l has $90 highest and $68 lowest target. $78’s average target is 4.46% above currents $74.67 stock price. Tempur Sealy Int`l had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 19. SunTrust maintained the shares of TPX in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) rating on Tuesday, March 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $70 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of TPX in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. Loop Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report.