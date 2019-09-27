Enterprise Financial Services Boosted Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) Holding by $466,785; Cibc World Markets Holds Position in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI)

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 66484.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 6.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 6.66 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615.78 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 688,375 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 11,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The institutional investor held 574,620 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.90 million, up from 563,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Financial Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 87,242 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold EFSC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 0.74% more from 18.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fin Services Gru Incorporated invested in 486 shares or 0% of the stock. Atwood & Palmer has 0.01% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 2,460 shares. Parkside Finance State Bank & holds 0.19% or 14,188 shares. 17,700 are owned by Oberweis Asset Mgmt. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com holds 0.16% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) or 256,193 shares. Alphaone Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.61% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Manufacturers Life The has 15,181 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) or 3,348 shares. 132,028 are held by American Century. Martingale Asset Management Lp has 69,903 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Prudential Incorporated owns 109,486 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $460.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schw Us Equity (SCHD) by 15,411 shares to 255,130 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 2,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,041 shares, and cut its stake in Schw Us Small C (SCHA).

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 413,535 shares to 8.72 million shares, valued at $33.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 15,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,418 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).