Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Decreased Its Holding; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $606,336

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 8,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The institutional investor held 148,407 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, down from 157,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Financial Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 66,226 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 69,255 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 73,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold EFSC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.60 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Atwood And Palmer has 0.01% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Stifel stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Legal General Grp Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 1,092 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 4,900 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Company Asset Mngmt Us Inc has 0.11% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 250,528 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) or 4,699 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 133,826 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 10,889 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 110,714 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Creative Planning owns 39,806 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 167,646 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,391 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Management owns 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 32,100 shares.

Analysts await Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.86 per share. EFSC’s profit will be $26.38M for 9.86 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Financial Services Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) by 163,366 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 129,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX).

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $526.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,095 shares to 20,596 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 7,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 16.20 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.