Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Cut Position; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Continues to Hold Stake in Post Hldgs (POST)

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 8,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 61,732 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42 million, up from 53,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $105.74. About 23,019 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) by 54.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 81,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The institutional investor held 67,173 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, down from 148,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Financial Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.21. About 16,411 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $196,256 activity.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 123,396 shares to 410,346 shares, valued at $35.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 147,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 924,739 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $627.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insteel Indust Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 51,125 shares to 395,916 shares, valued at $8.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) by 16,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

