Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) Position Has Raised by Enterprise Financial Services Corp; Foundry Partners Raised Its Newpark Resources (NR) Holding by $557,200; Shares Rose

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 11,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The institutional investor held 574,620 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.90 million, up from 563,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Financial Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 106,765 shares traded or 3.23% up from the average. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NR) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 79,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.81% . The institutional investor held 696,390 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17M, up from 616,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Newpark Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $689.90M market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 705,243 shares traded or 57.04% up from the average. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 77.4 MLN RAND VS 95.2 MLN RAND YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C; 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $223.0M; 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC – ANTHONY J. BEST HAS BEEN NAMED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE MAY 17, 2018, SUCCEEDING DAVID C. ANDERSON; 10/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Com (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 264,724 shares to 261,984 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Electrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 68,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,100 shares, and cut its stake in Hooker Furniture Corp (NASDAQ:HOFT).

More notable recent Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fluids Business Keeps Newpark Resources Rolling – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Newpark Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:NR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold NR shares while 39 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 86.45 million shares or 14.62% less from 101.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 140,394 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Stifel Financial reported 266,303 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Perritt Management Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 23,900 shares. 1,200 are owned by Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 46,453 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 103,933 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 85,361 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 33,700 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 533,511 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Howe And Rusling has 228 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 136,513 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Ltd Partnership reported 3.13 million shares.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $460.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xtrackers Msci Eafe Hedged Equ (DBEF) by 11,294 shares to 253,106 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schw Us Small C (SCHA) by 8,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,205 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Sch (Call) (NYSE:SCHW).