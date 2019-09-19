Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) Holder Enterprise Financial Services Has Raised Its Stake by $466,785; Falcon Point Capital Has Raised Its Quinstreet (QNST) Position by $363,780

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc. (QNST) by 64.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 24,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 62,061 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $984,000, up from 37,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $643.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 531,037 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – QuinStreet at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Posts CEO Overview of Market Opportunity and Business Model; 14/05/2018 – RK Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in QuinStreet; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in QuinStreet; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – Quote from one former $QNST employee: “It’s just not the cleanest style of online marketing. You end up dealing with a lot of shady people.” 3/7; 15/05/2018 – QuinStreet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Our ad fraud auditors making nice progress on $QNST, we should have findings within a month. I’ll speak on Ad Fraud Opportunities at the May 3 @KaseLearning shorting event. Come attend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 11,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The institutional investor held 574,620 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.90 million, up from 563,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Financial Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.64. About 117,711 shares traded or 13.06% up from the average. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $185.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 7,415 shares to 41,146 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) by 12,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,166 shares, and cut its stake in Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold QNST shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 2.77% more from 45.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 48,621 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Moreover, Voya Mngmt has 0.05% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Arrowstreet Capital LP reported 0.01% stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 11,000 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 30,910 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank accumulated 1,652 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 909,805 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 354,598 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Portolan Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 699,097 shares. 1,405 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Co. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny reported 13,512 shares. Osterweis Cap accumulated 0.43% or 381,193 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc owns 3,675 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) or 6.74 million shares.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $460.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schw Us Small C (SCHA) by 8,343 shares to 250,205 shares, valued at $17.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Co (Call) (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Floa (USFR).